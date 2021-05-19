Vigil planned for Arcadia store owner killed in shooting

ARCADIA — Balloons, flowers and candles make up the memorial lining the front of the Fiesta Food Mart in Arcadia as the community mourns the loss of the corner store's owner, Saleh Ahmed.
Ahmed was shot and killed inside the store, 531 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia, on May 14.
A candlelight vigil has been planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at the food mart, which has served as a popular stop for many in Arcadia over the years.
"The Fiesta Food Mart has been a staple in our community for a long time," said new DeSoto County Commissioner Ashley Coone, who has also represented the community for years through nonprofits and other activities.
"He used to let people buy things even when they were short on funds," she said. "He gave free stuff away to the kids and officers.
"Every encounter I had with him was a positive one. I was very saddened to hear about the murder of Mr. Saleh."
Arcadia Police Department representatives told The Daily Sun the homicide is under investigation but released no other details.
"I hadn’t been to the store in quite some time due to the pandemic," Coone said. "I stopped in one random weekday evening last month and I’d say we were equally as surprised and delighted to see each other."
"I didn’t expect to see him because I was used to him only working on Sundays," she added, "but I guess like many business owners during these times, he had to take on more responsibilities.
"I’ve read so many tributes and memories of him (on social media) from customers and people in our neighborhood. He will truly be missed."
Shahriar Sabbir, who referred to Ahmed as "our favorite Saleh uncle" in a May 15 Facebook post wrote that the shooting occurred between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on May 14.
Sabbir, who could not be reached for comment, wrote, "We will miss him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers."
Sabbir's post has received almost 400 shares on the social media platform, as well as around 50 comments.
"He was a very good person. My prayers are with you all," wrote Angel Takinnochances Simmons.
Kita Leverett commented, "So sorry for your loss. He was a great man who brought our little community together for many years. He is already truly missed. Rest in peace."
Alexia Ottey echoed those comments.
"He was a great man and a great friend," Ottey wrote. "I'll surely miss him."
"Sending my condolences to the family," wrote Connie Nguyen Cornejo. "He was a good man and will be missed."
If you have any information about the shooting, anonymous tips can be given by calling the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222 or online at Arcadia-fl.gov/Departments/Police/Send-an-anonymous-tip.
