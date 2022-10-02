ARCADIA — Local authorities along with the U.S. National Guard continued to deliver supplies across the flooded Peace River and State Road 70 in Arcadia Sunday.

The effort began Saturday afternoon and is being managed by DeSoto County Emergency Management along with support from the National Guard and local strike teams, according to a DCEM social media post.


