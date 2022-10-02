Water and food supply efforts were still underway along the flood Peace River in Arcadia with help from the U.S. National Guard, the DeSoto County Emergency Management, and others. West county residents have been cut off from resources since Hurricane Ian flooded State Road 70, a major roadway through the county.
The National Guard, local authorities and volunteers have been using airboats and smaller vessels to transport the supplies to a drop location on the other side of the river and flooded State Road 70.
Water and MRE’s (Meals Ready-to-Eat) gathered on West Hickory Street to be boated across Peace River.
Peace River flooding over State Road 70 in Arcadia. The road has been blocked off since Hurricane Ian caused the flooding.
Local authorities along with the U.S. National Guard work to deliver supplies across the flooded Peace River and State Road 70 in Arcadia Sunday.
ARCADIA — Local authorities along with the U.S. National Guard continued to deliver supplies across the flooded Peace River and State Road 70 in Arcadia Sunday.
The effort began Saturday afternoon and is being managed by DeSoto County Emergency Management along with support from the National Guard and local strike teams, according to a DCEM social media post.
Deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office have also been on site.
The groups are working to get water and MRE’s (Meals Ready-to-Eat) to water-locked areas of the county, particularly west county which was cut off from stores and other resources after Hurricane Ian flooded State Road 70 along the river.
Airboats and smaller vessels are being used to transport the supplies to a drop location on the other side of the river.
On Sunday afternoon, DCEM representatives posted that there are supplies at the State Road 70 and 72 distribution point near the Peace River Campground, which has been flooded since before Ian.
Officials also posted that Sunday afternoon that ice trucks are on the way to DeSoto, and to watch the DCEM Facebook page for updates.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service reported the Peace River flood level height at 22.65 feet.
This is slightly down from around 23.65 feet Saturday.
Flood stage level is 11 feet. Previously, the record was 20.5 feet.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, the flood level height peaked at around 23.91 feet.
NWS projects the river level to decline through the week, possibly dropping to between 18 and 19 feet by Friday.
Information about the flooding and other disaster relief efforts can be found by calling the DeSoto County Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. The hotline is a 24-hour operation.
