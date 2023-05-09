Water faucet tap

Drinking water is returning to its "normal disinfectant" next week, officials stated Tuesday morning. The work involving a different disinfectant was conducted by the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. It affected residents who use Charlotte County Utilities, DeSoto County Utilities, Sarasota County Utilities, North Port Utilities and Punta Gorda Utilities, according to the news release. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

