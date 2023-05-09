Drinking water is returning to its "normal disinfectant" next week, officials stated Tuesday morning. The work involving a different disinfectant was conducted by the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. It affected residents who use Charlotte County Utilities, DeSoto County Utilities, Sarasota County Utilities, North Port Utilities and Punta Gorda Utilities, according to the news release.
That work ends Sunday. It began March 15, when water was disinfected "with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia (chloramines)."
The Englewood Water District started the same process for water treated at its treatment plants on Feb. 28, and ended it April 28.
"This conversion to free chlorine from chloramines allowed the above-mentioned utilities to perform a distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant," the news release stated.
Officials had said the "free chlorine conversion" is a "common practice … that use chloramines to periodically increase the level of disinfectant residual throughout the distribution system."
It was also conducted in the weeks following the death of a man in Englewood who died of a brain-eating amoeba he apparently allowed into his body while using a neti-pot.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reported the case of Naegleria fowleri in Februrary was believed to have been caused by a sinus rinse using tap water. He died Feb. 15.
Coates said in March that the actual source of the infection is under investigation and that the amoeba is “ubiquitous” — it is found in soil, ponds, surface water and rivers.
“We don’t know what the vector really was,” Coates said.
He said the infection rate is “incredibly rare,” with only 150 people becoming infected in the last 60 years.
It is almost always fatal.
Coates said the amoeba is typically found in freshwater.
"County and City Utilities will coordinate over the next week to convert back to chloramines as the disinfectant in the distribution system," the news release stated Tuesday. "Water will remain safe to drink throughout this process and boiling water is not necessary."
There is still some work to be done, the news release stated.
"Your local utility will flush the water distribution system in conjunction with this change in the process. The flush will allow the chloramine disinfectant to move quickly throughout the distribution system," it said. "Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste and smell of the water as the conversion process is completed. Homeowners should flush any cloudy or discolored water that may enter the plumbing by running a faucet for several minutes or until the water runs clear."
It gave some extra instructions for people on kidney dialysis or with aquariums.
"Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices if needed," it said.
"Customers using the water for aquariums should monitor the chlorine residuals and are advised to contact a professional aquarist to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine."
