Bill & Jake Crews

Bill Crews, Crews Banking Corp. chairman, and Jake Crews, CEO.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — Crews Banking Corp. is replacing the more than 90-year-old Wauchula State Bank brand with the Crews family name, a move designed to give uniform branding for its 22 community bank locations stretching from Polk County down to Collier County.

In fall 2023, signs and displays bearing the name Crews Bank & Trust will replace signage at Wauchula State Bank headquarters in Wauchula and branches in Bowling Green, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sebring and Lake Placid.


