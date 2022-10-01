ARCADIA — Crews Banking Corp. is replacing the more than 90-year-old Wauchula State Bank brand with the Crews family name, a move designed to give uniform branding for its 22 community bank locations stretching from Polk County down to Collier County.
In fall 2023, signs and displays bearing the name Crews Bank & Trust will replace signage at Wauchula State Bank headquarters in Wauchula and branches in Bowling Green, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sebring and Lake Placid.
Wauchula State Bank, which reports total assets of $985,555 and owns the company’s state charter, will remain the companywide headquarters.
The banks will join Crews Banking Corp.’s banks based in Arcadia, Port Charlotte and Englewood under the Crews Bank & Trust name. The Crews family opened Charlotte State Bank & Trust in 1988 and Englewood Bank & Trust in 1989.
Today, they have assets of $658,323 and $576,171, respectively, Crews Banking Corp. says. The smallest of its banks, Arcadia-based Crews Bank & Trust, has total assets of $220,615.
The banking company is retiring a name known by generations in Hardee County, where the bank created in 1929 and owned by the Crews family since 1932 has an 85 percent market share.
Bill Crews, chairman of bank holding company Crews Banking Corp., and CEO Jake Crews, his son, are counting on the Crews name recognition and reputation for a successful rebranding.
“The history and tradition of our banks built a solid foundation for us to expand on. We will continue to share our company story and service mindset as we grow into new areas under the Crews Bank & Trust brand,” Bill Crews said in an email.
He said the brand unification will enable Crews Bank & Trust to tell its story to a larger audience. “Our banks and our brand are stronger as one,” Crews said.
The rebranding should also help position Crews Banking Corp. to grow “into more communities so that they can experience the difference of banking with Crews Bank & Trust,” Jake Crews said.
The holding company began thinking of a rebrand across its 13-county market after opening a loan production office in Sarasota in 2020 under the State Bank of Arcadia name.
It soon discovered the name of a town in DeSoto County did not resonate in downtown Sarasota, said Brad Ruhmann, marketing director, explaining why the Arcadia and Sarasota locations became Crews State Bank & Trust. The Sarasota location new name soon caught on with residents and businesses and led to it becoming a full branch, according to Ruhmann.
“If you’re First State Bank of Arcadia, it is hard to get noticed in Sarasota,” he said.
But the Crews name would get noticed, he said, noting the family name’s association with banking in the region since 1932.
“We did a lot of research into the name,” he said. “We found that that name resonated with a lot of people in our area.”
While many large banking companies have closed branches and ceased adding new ones as cyber banking reaches maturity, Crews Banking Corp. is opening branches at a steady clip, especially in downtowns around the region.
“We love downtowns,” Ruhmann said. He cited the foot traffic and the convenience a location in the central business district offers business customers making deposit drops.
“We’re still opening branches,” the marketing chief said. “We’re not abandoning in-person banking.”
Englewood Bank & Trust opened a Venice branch this year. The Venice opening marked the first new bank in the coastal community “in years and years,” Ruhmann noted.
Crews Banking Corp. has loan production offices in Lee and Collier counties under the Charlotte State Bank name. As in Sarasota, Venice and Lakeland, the loan offices offer a way to gauge a location’s potential strength as a full branch location, Ruhmann said.
Each of the four banks – Wauchula State Bank, and the Crews Bank & Trusts banks in Arcadia, Port Charlotte and Englewood – has branches in their regions.
• Wauchula State Bank has branches in Hardee (Wauchula, Bowling Green), Highland (Sebring, Lake Placid), and Polk (downtown Lakeland, downtown Winter Haven) counties.
• Charlotte State Bank & Trust has branches in Charlotte (Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda), and Sarasota (North Porth) counties and loan production offices in Lee and Collier counties.
• Englewood Bank & Trust has branches in Charlotte (Englewood, Port Charlotte) Lee (Boca Grande), and Sarasota (Venice) counties.
• Crews Bank & Trust has branches in DeSoto (Arcadia) and Sarasota (Downtown Sarasota) counties.
The banks have a market president and make their own operational decisions, while the holding company provides IT, back-office and marketing services to them, Ruhmann said.
“Each bank has its own board of directors, its own executives.”
He said the main order from corporate headquarters is to lend conservatively and run a tight ship but don’t be afraid to be flexible.
The approach helped them survive the national banking crisis of 2008-2009, Ruhmann said.
“We worked with our clients to get them through the struggle,” he said, and added that “a well-diversified” loan portfolio helped.
Crews banks in severely distressed coastal markets also got help from the inland Wauchula State Bank.
“This is testament that we are stronger as one,” Ruhmann said.
More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic led the banks to give customers curbside deposit service and expanded tele-banking.
Their small size also helped to establish them as a destination for businesses wanting access to federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. While the larger banks put a priority on helping VIP business customers to gain the PPP loans, the Crews banks focused on helping Mom-and-Pop businesses get the loans.
“It’s something we’re proud of,” Ruhmann said. “The bigger banks would not talk to them.”
And, he added, “many of them are still with us today.”
A regional business newspaper once described Crews Banking Corp. as the “best bank you’ve never heard of.”
The rebranding could change the “never-heard-of” part, Ruhmann said.
“It’s really hard to grow if nobody has ever heard of you.”
