Have you found yourself using lip balm and lotion a little more?
It's not your fault. March is on track to be one of the driest months on record, according to the National Weather Service's Tampa Bay Office.
The entire area will have about a 30% chance of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday, though, the office stated.
"Rainfall has been pretty much non-existent this month," the office stated in its March 2020 preliminary report.
Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties each saw less than an inch of rain. This is due to high pressure holding across the region with limited moisture and only one actual cold frontal passage during the first week of the month, the office said.
"And there is little if any rain in the forecast through the end of the month," the office tweeted Wednesday.
The average rainfall for March in the Punta Gorda area is 3.31 inches, but this month has seen "trace" amounts. The last time the area saw trace amounts of rain was in 1920, and the area also had zero rainfall in 1956 and 1921.
The Sarasota-Bradenton area has also seen trace amounts of rain, tying for the driest month on record with 1939, which also saw trace amounts of rain.
Venice and Arcadia have seen no rainfall as of March 24, making them both on track to have their driest March in history.
The driest March on record for Arcadia was in 1956 with 0.02 inches of rain and in Venice in 1956 with 0.10 inches of rain.
The region's temperature is also a few degrees warmer than usual, with the month's historical average ranging from 66 to 68 degrees, while this month's average temperature ranges from 69 degrees to 71.8 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.