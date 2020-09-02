It was on or about Aug. 10, 1945, George Eichman recalls. He was sitting just off the coast of Japan at his radio operator’s post on Admiral William Halsey’s flag ship, the USS Missouri.
He picked up a signal coming in on an open line and listened intently to the distinctly Japanese voice. He probably had a hard time believing what he was hearing.
“I decided I needed some help and turned to (someone of higher rank than me) to listen,” Eichman said. “The message came in that the Japanese wanted to surrender.”
Eichman, now a 93-year-old Punta Gorda Isles resident, was probably the first American to hear the Japanese were ready to surrender in World War II. After two atomic bombs and a constant barrage on factories and other targets by the powerful U.S. Navy fleet, the Japanese had had enough.
Elation swept through the crew of the USS Missouri.
Three weeks later, Sept. 2, 1945, Eichman had a cozy perch near the Missouri’s 16-inch guns, just feet above Gen. Douglas MacArthur and other American generals and admirals who accepted the surrender. Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu led the delegation that boarded the Missouri to sign the papers.
That was 75 years ago today.
The surrender may have been the high point of Eichman’s tour of duty in the Navy that put him in the middle of numerous Pacific clashes, earning him seven battle ribbons. But, there were a couple of times, one in particular during a typhoon, when he questioned if he would be alive the next day.
His journey to Pacific Ocean battles, and to Punta Gorda Isles, began in Springfield, Ohio where, as a 16-year-old still in high school, he lied to recruiters and joined the Navy.
“I was young and patriotic and had some friends that were 17 who enlisted,” Eichman recalls. “I went in in November, 1943. My first ship after going to radio school was the USS New Jersey. I was on seven ships altogether.”
Some of his early action was Oct. 10, 1944 when the U.S. attack on Okinawa began. He said that attack was successful thanks to Halsey’s gutsy bluff on the Japanese Navy. Halsey, knowing the Japanese were intercepting his transmissions, radioed that the Navy fleet was less than two days away. The Japanese, not ready to take on the entire fleet, turned around.
Eichman, when on duty, normally sat just feet from Halsey, who had a couch he sat on to give out orders and consume data.
He was a Halsey fan.
“Halsey got a bum rap on the Typhoon Cobra (incident),” Eichman said, before detailing one of the most intense and frightening experiences of his Naval career.
“We were in the Philippines when we got word a typhoon was coming,” Eichman said. “We had close to 400 ships in our command, supply ships and all kinds. Halsey asked his weatherman where the typhoon was going. I was right there. The guy was wrong. He said it was coming from one direction and in fact it did just the opposite.”
The bad information, according to Eichman, caused Halsey to lead his fleet of ships directly into the typhoon’s path on Dec. 17, 1944.
“It was awful,” Eichman said. “There were 80-foot waves. We had 6 inches of water below the main deck. We were rolling 60 and 70 degrees for two days. On the third day we went up high on the super structure and looked at the waves and felt like we could reach out and touch them.
“The force of the waves bent a flight deck back,” Eichman said.
Damage from the typhoon resulted in 778 sailors killed, and three destroyers and 145 aircraft lost.
Halsey was blamed for the mistake and the losses.
There were other scary encounters for Eichman. Once a Japanese kamikaze pilot aimed for his ship and had its wing hit the 40mm gun station.
Another incident saw a Japanese submarine sink the USS Indianapolis which had just delivered components of one of the two atomic bombs the U.S. would unleash on Japan.
“But, the typhoon was the scariest time for me,” Eichman said. “We could hardly sleep for two days. After it was over we went back to Pearl Harbor and then Seattle. That’s when I got on the USS Missouri in the Third Fleet.
“We headed back to Japan and began the Okinawa campaign.”
The Missouri hit Okinawa hard, targeting airfields and installations on Kyushu on June 2 and 3. The ship rode out a fierce storm that wrenched the bow of the cruiser Pittsburgh, according to Navy reports, but had no major damage.
The ship continued pounding positions on Kyushu and participated in an air-surface bombardment before heading for Leyte.
“At the end of July, Japan had lost control of the waters,” Eichman said.
The Missouri finally reached the Japanese mainland on July 8, taking Tokyo by surprise.
For days, the Missouri’s big guns slammed Japanese targets as the coastline lacked any defense against the American ships. Japanese steel mills and other factories were the main targets.
Then, on Aug. 6, 1945, an American B-29 bomber dropped the world’s first atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The blast killed an estimated 80,000 people immediately. Three days later, a second bomber hit Nagasaki with another atomic bomb, killing about 40,000.
It was just days later that Japan’s Emperor Hirohito made the decision to surrender. And Eichman took the call.
Eichman was 18 when he left the Navy. But, he missed the adventure. So, he enlisted in the 82nd Airborne Division, moving through the ranks, becoming master sergeant.
When the Korean War started he went to Officer Candidate School and became a 2nd lieutenant assigned to 3rd Armored Division training troops. After the war he got out of the service and attended Wittenberg College.
He married and eventually took a job with AMF (American Machine and Foundry).
Eichman had successful careers at more than one company, once breaking off AMF and forming a company, with others, named Dortech, which specialized in ground support equipment for airports and commercial airlines. He was vice president of marketing for that firm.
Eventually he owned his own healthcare company and contracted with the state of Massachusetts to process medical claims. Finally, he started Pilgrim Healthcare, became its president and stayed with that until he retired 35 years ago.
He and his wife bought a motor home and toured the U.S. for a couple of years. They always enjoyed visiting a cousin in Punta Gorda and, even though he had a lovely home that was built in 1750 in New Hampshire, he decided to retire here.
It’s been a good retirement. Eichman served as commodore of the Isles Yacht Club, including during Hurricane Charley. He was heavily involved in the rebuilding of the club that was hit hard by the hurricane.
Nowadays he shows little wear and tear on his 93-year-old body. His memory is sharp and he enjoys the view from his PGI condo.
His successful life has rewarded him with many accomplishments and memories of peaceful times and war.
“When I joined the Navy, I wanted to be something better than working in a factory,” he said. “The Army probably had the greatest influence on me, maybe because I was older. And, maybe because I had good mentors who encouraged me.”
His drive for something better paid off. And, besides his successful business career, he can always tell people about the day he picked up the radio and heard the Japanese wanted to surrender in World War II.
