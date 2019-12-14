CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

None were received.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Richard D. Bellmore v. Mary Joy Pacatang Bellmore

Charlotte Bordt v. Harry Bordt

Cassandra L. Cahill v. Michael A. Cahill

Michael E. Ellis v. Renata M. Ellis

Tracy Greene v. Kevin Greene

Sandra Francedy Hernandez v. Jose Alberto Palacio, Jr.

Michael Hilton v. Mariah A. Hilton

Karen Jellerson v. Robert E. Jellerson

Janet Melanson v. Louis Melanson

Janakkumar Patel v. Tobiana Raivah Beauvais

Kathleen Elizabeth Potts v. James Richard Potts, Jr.

Justin Scharping v. Rebekah Sharping

Issa Marie Swartzentruber v. Brandon James Swartzentruber

Noner Telfort v. Marie E. Lops Telfort

Brandee Thomas v. Christopher Berry

Patricia Andrea Tulloch v. David Louis Wilheim

