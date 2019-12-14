CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
None were received.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Richard D. Bellmore v. Mary Joy Pacatang Bellmore
Charlotte Bordt v. Harry Bordt
Cassandra L. Cahill v. Michael A. Cahill
Michael E. Ellis v. Renata M. Ellis
Tracy Greene v. Kevin Greene
Sandra Francedy Hernandez v. Jose Alberto Palacio, Jr.
Michael Hilton v. Mariah A. Hilton
Karen Jellerson v. Robert E. Jellerson
Janet Melanson v. Louis Melanson
Janakkumar Patel v. Tobiana Raivah Beauvais
Kathleen Elizabeth Potts v. James Richard Potts, Jr.
Justin Scharping v. Rebekah Sharping
Issa Marie Swartzentruber v. Brandon James Swartzentruber
Noner Telfort v. Marie E. Lops Telfort
Brandee Thomas v. Christopher Berry
Patricia Andrea Tulloch v. David Louis Wilheim
