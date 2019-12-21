CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Larry Joe Vest, of Haslet, Texas, and Bonnie Pierce Luper, of Azle, Texas.

Ronnie Eugene Smith, of Indianapolis, and Shawna Lynne Mazza, of Indianapolis.

Tyler James Treasure, of Suwanee, Ga., and Victoria Christene Delelys, of Suwanee, Ga.

Terry-John Lorenzo Carfagno, of Rotonda West, and Summer Kirston Canale, of Rotonda West.

Susan Joanne Thomas, of Rotonda West, and Pamela Susan Crum, of Rotonda West.

Leroy Anthony Heggin, of Port Charlotte, and Sheila Amalia Hanson Josephs, of Costa Rica.

Melinda Denise Wideman, of Sarasota, and Edward Elliott James, of Sarasota.

Teal Alena Zimmerman, of Port Charlotte, and Nephi John Declaro Baniago, of Dasmariñas, Philippines.

Christopher David Deese, of North Port, and Melanie Leah Moree, of North Port.

Emerson Ernesto Bernal Linares, of Port Charlotte, and Cody David McGuire, of Port Charlotte.

Bradley J. Clark, of North Port, and Amber Nicole Tuskowski, of North Port.

Christopher Alan Davis, of Sarasota, and Gail Renee Parker, of Punta Gorda.

Michael Alexander Schebel, of Punta Gorda, and Anastasia Elaine Sanchez, of Punta Gorda.

Thomas Francis Fagan, of Port Charlotte, and Linda Kay Gallagher, of Port Charlotte.

Shaun Donavon Williams, of North Port, and Lisa Maria Minott, of North Port.

Christopher Eric Frohlich, of Punta Gorda, and Andrea Nicole Burchers, of Punta Gorda.

Matthew Gregory Roberts, of Port Charlotte, and Tracy Lynn Adams Klimek, of Port Charlotte.

Katelynn Lee Wisniewski, of North Port, and John Charles Stadelmeier, of North Port.

Gregory Joseph Daniels, of Port Charlotte, and Caroline Daniels, of Port Charlotte.

Valarie Lynn Grenier, of Port Charlotte, and Jeffrey Alan Ditota, of Wolcott, Connecticut

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Larry Dean Volwiler v. Lori Lynn Volwiler

