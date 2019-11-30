CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Liberty Lee Cornwell, of Seattle, Wash., and Colin Richard Heffernan, of Seattle, Wash.
David Hallet Smith, of Windsor, Colo., and Teressa Dawn Schiers, of Windsor, Colo.
Peter Mackay Burns, of Greenwich, Conn., and Katherine Doty Koelle, of Greenwich, Conn.
Reno Joseph Belton, of Punta Gorda, and Hannah Dorothy Robinson, of Port Charlotte.
Clay Bradley Deffenbaugh, of Punta Gorda, and Nicole Marie Arriaga, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Thomas Wheeler, of Punta Gorda, and Rachel Lynn Blevins, of Punta Gorda.
Anne Marie Amato, of Punta Gorda, and Charles Frances Butwill, of Punta Gorda.
James Michael Tomkins, of Punta Gorda, and Deborah Lynn Birney, of Punta Gorda.
Paul Warren Cox, of Arcadia, and Michele Eva Cox, of Arcadia.
Michael Charles Mace, of Rotonda, and Grace Marie Bryman, of Rotonda.
Charles Edward Davis, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Margaret Beth Parquette, of North Port.
Gregory Stanislaw Nowakowski, of Port Charlotte, and Ewa Anna Kucz, of Sieroslaw, Poland.
Paul Thornton, of Port Charlotte, and Kathleen Muir Barry, of Port Charlotte.
James Neal Werner, of Port Charlotte, and Linda Marie Horn, of Port Charlotte.
Tyrell Michael Platt, of Port Charlotte, and Stephanie Marie Easley, of Cape Coral.
Paula Andrea Socha Cortes, of North Port, and Yasnier Comas Enriquez, of North Port.
William Lee Veater, of Port Charlotte, and Donna Jane Haggerty, of Port Charlotte.
Timothy Joseph Farhat, of Lake Suzy, and Susanne Jeanette Stamer, of Port Charlotte.
Emily Taylor Scott, of Port Charlotte, and Arthur Leigh King, of Port Charlotte.
Alexis Kim Cope, of Port Charlotte, and Tyler James Peacock, of Port Charlotte.
Dustin Wayne Starnes, of Punta Gorda, and Aubrey Katherine Chase, of Port Charlotte.
Roxanne Stephney Ruth Qualis, of Punta Gorda, and Antonio Marte Garabito, of Punta Gorda.
Taylor Ann Welling, of Orlando, and Steven Tilar Leonard, of Port Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Beatrice Argota v. Armando Burgos
Shelda Belle Fleur v. Jean Sony Joseph
Alyssa Chaffee v. Earle Chaffee
Mary Kathleen Conohan v. Andrew Conohan
Eric Digiorgio v. Shelly Rivera Rodriguez
Krystal Nicole Marie Edwards v. Yaya Kolley
Thomas Kisiday Jr. v. Taryn Kisiday
James E. Lastinger Sr., v. Joan L. Lastinger
Patricia Ann Mullins v. James T. Mullins
Stefan Obrenovic v. Johnathan Sanders
Jennifer Ann Owen-Mickle v. Stephen Mickle
Maria Palmisano v. Wayne Robert Bradley
Kozetta Parworth v. Weslee Parworth
Celys Marie Powell v. Thomas Christopher Powell
Mark T. Small v. Monica Fracci Small
Meghan Lynne Stearns v. Randall Edward Stearns
Michael Streavig v. Jill Streavig
Lindsay Tobin v. David Walker
Jarred Way v. Kristin Way
