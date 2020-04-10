ARCADIA — The Florida League of Cities has recognized Arcadia councilperson and former mayor Judy Wertz Strickland for her contributions with a 2020 Home Rule Hero Award. It is earned for her tireless efforts throughout the legislative session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.
Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, consistently responding to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.
This will be the third year for Wertz Strickland to be presented with this award, after being selected to serve on the state advocacy committee. This committee is set to serve Arcadians along with working with the Florida League of Cities.
