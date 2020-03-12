ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford has requested county staff pursue their own water sample testing at sites owned by phosphate mining company Mosaic.
“We want nonbiased (testing) results” from Mosaic’s other mining sites in Florida, Langford said at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting in DeSoto. “We don’t want to leave any questions of (integrity going forward). The testing needs to be paid for by us and looked at specifically for us and collected by our staff in the proper pledge and process … and the whole nine yards.”
Mosaic owns around 18,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto, a portion of which is not currently zoned for mining. In 2018, the County Commissioners voted to deny the fertilizer company’s application to rezone that part of the land.
Opponents argue the practice of strip-mining is harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways. To operate, Mosaic is required to meet regulations set by local, state and federal agencies that regulate water quality.
The county’s pursuit on this testing is still early in the works so details as to where, when and how the testing would be conducted are vague.
“Our goal is to have those who are trained in pulling water samples (within our county staff to do so),” said County Administrator Mandy Hines. “Commissioner Langford and myself met with a couple of the staff members of Mosaic several meetings ago. He (Langford) had mentioned that he would be interested in doing some split testing at several of the locations throughout Mosaic’s holdings.
“We met with Mosaic staff and they were open and amicable. What we are trying to work through (now) is the parameters − what will be tested, what the parameters will be.”
Hines said she currently is in contact with multiple labs that have the appropriate certifications and would be capable of conducting the independent testing on the county’s behalf.
“We’re working through that and as we develop the parameters, we’ll (share updates) with you (the board) and make sure that we are covering the items that are of most interest to you and keep you updated.”
As a result of a settlement agreement between DeSoto and Mosaic, the county is hosting a series of phosphate mining workshops to educate commissioners over the next couple of years, leading up to 2023 when Mosaic plans to reapply for rezoning permits.
Two workshops have already been held by the county with a third planned for May 19. That workshop will be covering water quality in relation to phosphate mining in Florida.
