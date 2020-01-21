The star Betelgeuse—pronounced bēdl jo͞os—is a variable super red giant that was the eleventh brightest star in the sky. It is the second brightest star in the constellation Orion (the Hunter). This star varies in brightness from zero magnitude to +1.3 magnitude due to pulsations in its outer core.
Betelgeuse lies some 640 light years away from the earth and is readily visible to the naked eye. Betelgeuse marks the western shoulder of the constellation Orion the hunter and displays a reddish-orange glow.
So what’s up with Betelgeuse? Since October last year, Betelgeuse has been declining in brightness and is now 2.5 times fainter than usual.
Once the eleventh brightest star in the sky, Betelgeuse has become the 23rd brightest, an impressive decline.
Dim that light, please
Nothing lasts forever ... and the same goes for stars. The first law of thermodynamics states that energy can only be transformed from one form to another. You can never make energy out of nothing. That being said, a star’s life may be seen as a long battle against its own gravity. During a star’s life, it requires both gravity and nuclear fusion to maintain size and a consistent release of energy for billions of years. But eventually a star runs out of the “fuel” for fusion … protons.
When this happens the outer layers of the star fall inward on the core, crushing it. The core heats to billions of degrees and explodes. This is what is called a supernova.
This is what some suggest is happening to Betelgeuse, as this red supergiant star may be nearing the end of its life. Betelgeuse is the nearest candidate for going supernova. However, in astronomical terms this could happen sometime in the next 100,000 or so years.
If this did happen, it would be the brightest supernova ever observed! As bright as the full moon, it would cast shadows on the ground and be seen in the daytime hours!
Betelgeuse would then begin a rapid decline in brightness and in less than a decade would not be visible to us without optical aid.
Factoids: Betelgeuse is some 20 times more massive than our sun and has a radius of 1,000 times of Sol. If it were to trade positions with our sun, Betelgeuse would reach the planet Jupiter!
Orion, the home of Betelgeuse, is easy to spot, as it is one of the most famous constellations in the sky. Look for it in the south around 10 p.m., when it will be high in the sky. While observing Orion, be sure to notice the bright star Sirius, one of Orion’s hunting dogs. Sirius is the brightest star in the sky in either hemisphere. It is said that in ancient times dogs were sacrificed to this star, hence the name the Dog Star.
Take a few moments to seek out Orion and Betelgeuse and in time you may witness a historical (if not just interesting) astronomical event! Betelgeuse may be at the end of its life ... or it may only be going through a phase.
Time will tell!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
