How did you react the last time someone criticized you?
It’s common for people to react defensively to criticism, which can make it difficult to share our thoughts with others, especially those closest to us.
But perhaps we should welcome criticism as a means for personal growth.
A Torah portion got me thinking. It’s about Tzara’at, a spiritual affliction that shows up as a white blotch on the skin. The person with it has to go to a Kohen (a spiritual leader) to confirm whether it’s Tzara’at.
You might wonder, why not just look in the mirror? Well, the Talmud has a brilliant answer: “A person can see all blemishes except for his own.”
This lesson is a game-changer for our daily lives. We all face criticism, whether from coworkers, friends, or even strangers. It might sting, but we can learn so much about ourselves if we embrace it.
Why? Because we can’t see our own blemishes, and we need others to point them out.
Ready for an upgrade? Here are some practical tips inspired by the Torah portion for turning criticism into your superpower:
1. Listen actively: When someone’s criticizing you, give them your full attention — no interrupting or getting defensive.
2. Keep an open mind: Remember, everyone has room to grow. So consider the feedback, even if it’s hard to swallow.
3. Reflect on the criticism: Mull over the feedback and identify areas where you can make changes or improvements.
4. Thank the person: Show gratitude for the feedback, even if it was hard to hear. It shows you’re ready to learn and grow.
5. Take action: Turn the criticism into a growth opportunity. Make a plan to address the issue and follow through.
As Rabbi Shmuel Schneersohn, the fourth Rebbe, said, “Cherish criticism, for it will place you on true heights.”
Compliments might inflate our ego, but criticisms give us a chance to grow.
Give it a try. The next time you’re criticized, embrace it and use it as a launchpad for personal growth. You’ll discover new opportunities to better yourself and enrich your daily life.
Shabbat Shalom!
