ARCADIA — DeSoto County officials want to know who’s having internet problems in the county.
The county’s Economic Development Department released a survey to help determine internet service needs in the area.
The survey will be available through 5 p.m., Aug. 25, at TeamDesoto.com/news/article/162.
All the data collected is confidential and not used for any solicitation.
“We’ve had about 75 responses (but) I can’t identify locations of lack of service,” Economic Development Director Sondra Guffey said. “The survey is a step in finding out where the needs are, and the concerns of our residents.”
For those having trouble connecting, paper surveys are also available at the DeSoto County Library, 125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia.
Residential, business and Spanish versions are available online and at the library.
“A lot of people take the survey at the library, school or at work,” Guffey said.
The data collected will be used to identify locations that are unserved or underserved.
The survey was developed along with the county’s local technology planning team.
“The survey is part of the State’s Office of Broadband initiative,” Guffey said. “They have requested each county create a ‘local technology planning team,” which meets online once a month to discuss issues and possible solutions.”
Broadband is a service that provides high-speed access to the internet at a download rate of at least 25 megabits per second and at least 3 mbps upload, according to the state.
The Office of Broadband further describes the service as one that “allows people more affordable and efficient access to basic amenities such as education, health care, public safety, and government services.”
The survey is the first step to finding the gaps and determining next steps for attracting better service, according to the county news release.
The goal of the survey, Guffey told The Daily Sun, is to find out just how many residents in the county are not receiving proper internet service.
