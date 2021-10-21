Marian E. Williams stands at the defense table, preparing for the final day of testimony and jury deliberations. As the jury did not vote unanimously to impose the death penalty, Williams will instead be sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
Marian E. Williams stands at the defense table, preparing for the final day of testimony and jury deliberations. As the jury did not vote unanimously to impose the death penalty, Williams will instead be sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Dr. Karim Yamout draws on a dryboard to illustrate the dips in mood indicative of major depressive disorder.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Kevin Shirley cross-examines Dr. Yamout on Thursday morning.
ARCADIA — Marian Evette Williams will not be sentenced to death.
Williams, 54, was found guilty last week of setting a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three young children - Marcus Clark, 10, and his two brothers Kiani, 8, and Kemaren, 4.
The same jury that found her guilty did not vote unanimously to give her the death penalty Thursday. Instead, she will be in prison for the rest of her life without the possibility of parole.
Williams seemed to offer no visible reaction to reading of the jury's decision, though the faint sound of suppressed tears could be heard in the courtroom. She did hug an advisor from her legal team after the jury's decision was announced.
The prosecution's closing arguments centered around Williams being responsible for her own actions.
"When (Williams) went in that window, she knew exactly what she was doing," said Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig.
Defense attorney Kevin Shirley, who led the defense team's efforts in the penalty phase, pressed the issues of Williams' personal history. In particular, he chose to focus on Williams' relationship with her own family to elicit sympathy from the jury.
"Ladies and gentlemen, don't put Meemaw to death," said Shirley, using a nickname used in court by one of Williams' granddaughters.
Williams was also found guilty of attempted murder against Mele and Redding, as well as one count each of arson, burglary, and burglary with assault or battery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.