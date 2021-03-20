A Palmetto woman died in an ATV crash early Saturday morning at the Redneck Mud Park in eastern Charlotte County.
The 28-year-old woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling on a private dirt road when she lost control of the ATV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the woman who died.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash, which took place around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at 44570 Bermont Road — the address for the Redneck Mud Park.
The Redneck Mud Park's website was promoting a Spring Break Trucks Gone Wild event this weekend.
Redneck Mud Park released the following statement: "This weekend, an incident occurred inside park grounds. This led to a medical emergency. Our park EMS and security worked quickly to help Charlotte County and emergency medical personnel get to the injured and assist them as quickly as possible. At this time, that is all the information we have ... We appreciate the actions of our safety and security teams, and that of the County's first responders. Our thoughts are with the families affected."
The park also released information about their safety measures:
"Park management routinely executes a comprehensive safety and security plan that is robust for a venue of its size. We hire an outside security company to provide professional and certified security officers. Additionally, we implement:
• ID verification and age-identification bands for ALL park visitors
• The posting of park rules and regulations on site and online
• Around-the-clock detail of trained security
• At-the-ready emergency infrastructure
• Ongoing coordination with Charlotte County first responders
• A 'Zero Tolerance' policy on underage drinking, resulting in expulsion from the park on any occurrence
"Specifically, Redneck Mud Park management has partnered with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to ensure compliance with all laws. The Sheriff’s Office routinely sends uniformed patrols into the park to monitor activity and provide additional support to on-site security. Also, Redneck Mud Park hires on-duty officers each night Friday and Saturday of event weekends at our expense. Additionally, Redneck Mud Park institutes its own undercover operations, to include monitoring its own staff to ensure observance of local laws."
