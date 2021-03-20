A Palmetto woman died in an ATV crash early Saturday morning near Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County.
The 28-year-old woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling on a private dirt road when she lost control of the ATV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the woman who died on the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash, which took place around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.