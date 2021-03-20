FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A Palmetto woman died in an ATV crash early Saturday morning near Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County.

The 28-year-old woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling on a private dirt road when she lost control of the ATV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the woman who died on the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash, which took place around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

