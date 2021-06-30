A 33-year-old Punta Gorda woman died Tuesday evening and an 11-year-old boy in her car was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on State Road 31.
Florida Highway Patrol reported that the woman drove through a stop sign heading east on Little Farm Road around 5:25 p.m., into the path of the tractor trailer heading south on S.R. 31.
It is not known if the woman and the 11-year-old were wearing seat belts. The boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck reportedly had minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
