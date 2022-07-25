Agricultural land DeSoto County

An overhead shot of the agricultural acres Mosaic hopes to one day get rezoned for phosphate mining in DeSoto County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — Wildlife preservation is the focus for an upcoming workshop regarding Mosaic and the potential of phosphate mining in DeSoto County. 

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan Street, Arcadia. 


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments