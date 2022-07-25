ARCADIA — Wildlife preservation is the focus for an upcoming workshop regarding Mosaic and the potential of phosphate mining in DeSoto County.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan Street, Arcadia.
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after county commissioners denied the rezoning in 2018. They are set to continue through 2023.
After that time, Mosaic plans to resubmit its rezoning request to DeSoto County commissioners.
Mosaic public affairs manager Jackie Barron said the company doesn't plan to refile the request until 2025.
"The delay doesn't mean we are definitely coming before county commissioners in 2025, just that we, as of right now, don't expect it to happen before then," she said.
The company’s opponents say mining practices are harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries.
No official action concerning phosphate mining will be taken at the workshop.
The workshop is on the topic of "wildlife regulations and programs."
Presenters include:
- Shannon Gonzalez, senior ecologist/principal, Flatwoods Consulting Group, Inc.
- Raoul Boughton, ecologist lead, Mosaic
- Kevin Erwin, ecosystem ecologist, Erwin Consulting Ecologist, Inc.
Flatwoods is a Florida-based small business enterprise that assists clients in navigating environmental regulations.
Erwin Consulting, based out of Fort Myers, offers approaches to address environmental issues for a variety of projects and clientele.
Barron said wildlife is just as important as water to the company when it comes to reclamation projects in its mining process.
"Mining is a temporary land use, which means long before the permit is ever submitted, we have contemplated what wildlife lives on the land, what counts on it as a corridor and how we can reclaim it to potentially restore or improve habitat lost or impacted long ago," she said. "Our ecologists, biologists, and environmental engineers as well as the specialized vendors who work alongside us make a difference every day in preserving a Florida most of us never see."
The series of workshops are part of an educational process from Mosaic, but are organized by county staff.
"The workshop shares details on the monitoring, studies, and successes around everything from burrowing owls to scrub jays to the eastern indigo snake," Barron added. "One of our lead biologists will give everyone a bird's eye view of a former mine site where the robust avian population now includes one of the state’s few roseate spoonbill rookeries."
DeSoto County resident Molly Bowen has been a longtime opponent of the fertilizer company. She believes the mining will misplace the majority of the animals that live in the area, on top of contaminating local waterways.
"We will be overrun with critters that can't find their way home (and) it will force them into other areas such as people's neighborhoods," Bowen said. "They (Mosaic) upset the balance of nature."
Wednesday's workshop can be viewed online through Zoom by visiting:
