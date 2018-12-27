Merry Christmas, DeSoto County! I sincerely hope everyone has enjoyed this holiday season with family and friends.
There certainly has been no shortage of activities around the courthouse. If you have an opportunity please stop by the clerk’s office and see our office decorations that will be up until the new year. Each office worked together to create a very unique Christmas scene. You won’t be disappointed! Also on display in the south hallway of the courthouse is a 12-foot Christmas tree adorned with handmade ornaments graciously donated to us by all of the kindergarten classes of Memorial, Nocatee and West elementary schools.
As 2018 winds down, I wanted to share with you some of the more common questions we’ve received here at the clerk’s office this past year.
Q: Can I apply for LIHEAP at the courthouse?
A: LIPHEAP, which stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, assists low-income households in meeting the costs of home heating and cooling. The program has three categories of assistance: home energy assistance, crisis assistance and weather-related or supply-shortage emergency assistance. The LIHEAP provider for DeSoto County is DeSoto County Social Services, located across from the courthouse in the county administration building. They can also be reached at 863-993-4858.
Q: Where can I get free legal advice?
A: While there is not an office in DeSoto County, Florida Rural Legal Services offers help to those in need of legal advice. 800-277-7680.
Q: Where can I purchase a deed?
A: The clerk’s office does not carry blank deeds. They can be purchased at any major office supply store. If you would like to buy one locally, they are also sold at Arcadia Printing. Once the deed has been filled out, we can witness, notarize and record the deed.
Q: How can I find out if someone has a warrant for his/her arrest?
A: Criminal warrant information can be obtained from the warrants division at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. 863-993-4700.
Q: Can the judge give me a hardship license?
A: The court does not have jurisdiction over the Department of Motor Vehicles as it pertains to the issuance of hardship licenses. You may request a hearing with the DMV Administrative Review Board. The nearest office can be reached at 239-278-7421.
You are welcome to call us anytime, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., at 863-993-4876 and we will be happy to assist or direct you to the appropriate resource.
In other news around the clerk’s office:
Our beautiful 106-year-old courthouse was featured on Arcadia’s Tour of Homes on Dec. 8. It was my privilege to host approximately 200 people in various groups throughout the evening and show off the majestic architecture of our great building. A special thanks to Judge Danielle Brewer for providing tours in our beautiful second floor courtroom as well.
Our fundraising efforts throughout the year provided Christmas gifts for a total of nine local kids this year! A big thank you to all of you that contributed in 2018!
The clerk’s office will observe the following holiday schedule for December and January:
Monday, Dec. 31—8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1—closed
Monday, Jan. 21—closed
Best wishes for a happy, safe, and prosperous 2019!
Nadia Daughtrey is DeSoto County Clerk of Courts
