VENICE — Scams take many forms but something that successful ones have in common is a willing participant who thinks being scammed can’t happen to them.
That was the key message from a World Elder Abuse Awareness Day program put on earlier this month by experts who work both to prevent people from being scammed and to try to recover what’s been lost if they’re brought in after the fact.
Donna Moss, Risk Management lead member victim advocate with Suncoast Credit Union, said her company trains its staff to be on the alert for transactions that might indicate a customer is being scammed.
People have a right to do what they want with their money, she said. Suncoast’s concern is whether they’re freely making decisions about spending it or are being pressured or defrauded.
She said she has at least 15 conversations a day about questionable transactions.
Romance scams are the hardest to deal with, she said.
One customer came in for a $2,000 loan so his fiancée could travel to Florida from another country, she said. He insisted he wasn’t being scammed, but acknowledged that he had previously sent the woman $20,000, which he said was going to be repaid when she arrived.
He eventually accepted that he was being taken, she said, but he had already provided the woman all of his financial information “in case something happened to her in transit.”
Law enforcement scams are still popular, she said.
A customer withdrew $40,000 cash one day and came back the next day to take out the same amount, Moses said.
Though “it’s really none of your business,” the woman told her, the first withdrawal was to buy a car, but she gave it to her nephew, so she needed money to buy another one for herself.
Moses delayed handing over the money by saying the bank would need to order that much cash. Then in talking to the woman about fake relative scams, she learned that her customer had actually been enlisted in an “investigation” of a dishonest Suncoast employee.
The first $40,000 had been turned over to an “FBI” agent in a Walmart parking lot.
“If we would have given her that cash, she would have lost an additional $40,000,” Moses said.
Tech-support scams are “huge right now,” she said, and grandparent scams are targeted to the area’s older demographic. But contest scams are still out there, too, she said.
When an 84-year-old customer was found to have written $350,000 in checks over a four-month period, payment of a $20,000 check was held up.
The woman originally explained the checks as the repayment of loans to friends but couldn’t recall all their names.
She finally told a Secret Service agent that the $20,000 check was the final payment of fees to get an $8.5 million lottery prize.
Once the scam hook is set, scammers try to isolate their victims to guard against the whistle being blown, coaching the victim in how to explain the outflow of money.
And they have another script ready in case the first story falls apart, Moses said.
“They always have an answer,” she said.
Jay Todas is Region 2 deputy regional director of Seniors vs. Crime, a program in the Florida attorney general’s office. Despite the name, its services are available to anyone, he said.
Volunteers are available to counsel people contemplating large financial transactions and to try to recover money if they turn out to be scams.
They handle things through available civil remedies, though not lawsuits, turning criminal matters over to law enforcement.
During the pandemic, the program’s workload tripled and it lost two-thirds of its volunteers, he said.
Precautions can prevent almost all scams, Todas said, and he had advice for dealing with many types.
He recommends not answering the phone, even if it’s a familiar number, because technology can be used to “place” a call from anywhere.
“Don’t trust caller ID,” he said. “You can make it say whatever you want.”
Some phone service providers offer call-blocking technology that will weed out some suspicious numbers, but everything should just go to voicemail.
Calls from federal agencies are scams because they always send letters, he said.
So are calls allegedly from Apple or Microsoft, he said, because they also don’t deal with the public that way.
Neither do utility companies, he said, especially if you get a call late on a Friday threatening to turn off your power if you don’t make an immediate payment.
You also won’t get a call about failing to report for jury duty, and the court system doesn’t impose a penalty you’ll need to pay off with gift cards.
A request for gift cards is itself an indicator of a likely scam, he said, since they’re basically cash.
Before returning a call from a charity, check it out on CharityNavigator.org, he recommended.
The same warnings largely apply to dealings on the internet, Todas said, because it’s easy to create a fake profile with a back story.
“What you see is not always what you get,” he said.
Florida has a 72-hour cooling-off period for door-to-door sales, he said, but there’s a process for invoking it, and it has to be done in writing.
He advises just not opening the door to someone who’s trying to sell you something, especially if the salesperson says the company is “in the area today” and has a special offer.
The salesperson will try to keep you engaged so long that you’ll eventually agree to buy something just to make them go away.
And there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to rescind the transaction, he said.
Buy an alarm system with a long maintenance contract and change your mind and you’ll find out “these contracts are very, very hard to get out of,” he said.
