Amber Lee Dion
Amber Lee Dion, 40, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Port Charlotte.
Amber was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on a sunny day on the 19th of October at 3:31 pm in Baystate Hospital. She lived a life of great love and also great suffering. Amber was a lover of truth and an advocate of mercy.
Amber was a parishioner and student at Holy Name Parish all her young life, Cathedral Highschool, Graduate of STCC with Associates, attended Springfield College, accepted in the PA program until kidney failure rendered her disabled. She was an aid for the deaf at Willie Ross.
In 2006 she moved to Florida. She also became a parishioner of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish and as the proud wife of Knight of Columbus. She later joined Christ the King of Sarasota. Amber suffered many health afflictions. A special mention to Dr. Gregory Braden for decades of care.
Amber is a beautiful soul and always had a smile, no matter what afflicted her. She will be greatly missed by all. Amber is preceded by her Grandmother Joyce in God’s abode. Eternal rest grant unto thee oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Amen.
She leaves behind her beloved spouse Nathan Dion, whom she married on Sept 13, 2003, as well as her two boys (pups) Tuck and Max, grandfather John, her parents Cathy and Alan, sister Alexa and husband Dan, niece Deanna, nephew Harley, sister Carlee, mother-in-law Marion and husband John, brother-in-law Philip.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, January 22, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 1900 Meadowood Street Sarasota, FL 34231. Interment will follow to Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
