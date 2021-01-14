Ann DeVore
On Jan. 9, 2021, Ann DeVore (Cappabianca) peacefully passed away at her home in Florida, at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Luigina Cappabianca (Barboni), her sister Amalia DiLoreto, and her brother Italo Cappabianca. She is survived by her husband Douglas D. DeVore and stepchildren Douglas A and Nathaniel DeVore. Also, her daughter Laura (Eric) Boyles, son David (Lauri) Pelkowski, and son Thomas (Brandy) Pelkowski, grandkids Sean, Sarah, Rachel, Drew, Dane, Patrick and Parker. She is also survived by her brother Patrick Cappabianca, sister Antoinette Urbanowicz and nieces and nephews, Carla (Anthony) Agnello, Lisa, Maria, and Linda Cappabianca, Gerald DiLoreto, Mark (Eileen) Urbanowicz, Maria (David) Fiske, Eric (Justine) Urbanowicz, Cousin Nelly (Anthony) Mazzoni, Livio Barboni, and many, many wonderful friends that were like family.
Ann is an Erie Tech High School graduate and studied paralegal studies at Gannon University. She was interested in politics, enjoyed boating, living by the water and testing new recipes on her family.
In remembrance, gifts can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Magee-Women’s Research Institute and Foundation, her favorite charities.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Chautauqua New York, summer 2021 (date to be determined).
