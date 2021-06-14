Anne Elizabeth Pifer, a lifelong resident of Punta Gorda, passed into the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born October 13, 1938, in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was a member of the Charlotte High School Class of “56”. After high school graduation, mom earned her AA and BA degrees in music at Wesleyan College for Women in Macon, Georgia where she was a Golden Heart Alumni. She also received a Bachelors in Christian Education from Burton College and Seminary in Colorado.
Mom was a deeply religious woman and in addition to playing the piano and organ, was a sought after vocalist with a beautiful soprano voice of wide range. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda for most of her life and sang in the choir while attending. She was a member of the Liberty Singers of Charlotte County, where she loved singing with the group. She was also a member of the Rainbow Girls and the Order of the Eastern Star, Punta Gorda Lodge.
She was a stay at home mom raising five children, until circumstances required her to work outside the home. Mom worked as an office manager for the Charlotte County Property Appraisers office in the homestead exemption department where she made many friends over the years. She retired on April 1, 2004, from that position after 30 years of service. During vacations from the job, she loved to travel to the mountains of North Carolina, especially the Blue Ridge, with her young children. After retirement, she continued to play the organ and sing as well as creating silk flower arrangements, planting roses, and going on lunch dates with her dear friends. Her greatest love and passion, was raising and showing Maine Coon cats. She traveled all over the U.S. in her minivan competing in shows and winning many awards.
Mom will be greatly missed by her four children: Richard (Ann) Pifer of Port Charlotte, Mark Pifer of Tampa, Chris (Andrea) Pifer of Port Charlotte, and Melody (Dan) Williams of Sevierville, Tenn. Nine grandchildren: Justin (Jenna) Pifer, LaTrisha (Tommy) Sundquist, Jessi Pifer, Brandon Pifer, Skyelar Pifer, Brianna Pifer, Brooke Pifer, John Williams, Austin Williams and many nieces and nephews as well as friends and staff at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte. Mom also had one great-grand-daughter, Presley Sundquist who is 5 months old. Thanks to the kindness of Tidewell Hospice of Charlotte County and a few special nurses at Consulate Health Care, mom was able to spend some quality time with her before her passing.
Waiting to greet mom in Heaven are her father, Judge John T. Rose Jr., mother, Velma H. Rose, son, James (Doug) Pifer, sister, Shirley A. Smith, former daughter-in-law Angela Andrews Pifer, along with special friend, Brenda Zanger, whom she loved to color with. Former husband Richard Pifer Sr., and her beloved cats and dogs (too many to mention).
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday June 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel. There will be a reception on site immediately following the service, with burial service to take place at Indian Spring Cemetery in Punta Gorda.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Charlotte County, or the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.
