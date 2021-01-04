Anne Headley Glock Ziska
Anne Headley Glock Ziska, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, of COVID-19 complications. Anne was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Terre Haute to Margaret and Roland Headley. The family moved to Greencastle, Indiana when she was a baby. She was a 1955 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Anne earned a degree in Education from DePauw university in 1959, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She married her first husband, Hugh Glock, in 1959, and they settled in Indianapolis, where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She had two children Cathy and Brad. She and Hugh eventually settled in Greencastle to raise their family.
A devoted wife and mother, Anne was also an excellent hostess. She loved to entertain and did it often. Golfing and Bridge were also favorite pastimes. She was also active in a variety of charitable organizations, a member of First Christian Church, and worked as a real estate agent.
She met her second husband, Leonard "Len” Ziska, in 1989. She and Len lived in Indianapolis before relocating to Punta Gorda, Florida. There, she was an active member of St. Andrews South Golf Club, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She spent her summers with her daughter Cathy and her family in Madison, Ohio. Anne loved her family, and many friends. She was lively, gregarious, had an infectious laugh, and added a “sparkle” to any gathering, never wanting to miss out on any fun!
Anne is survived by her children, Cathy (Mark) Bashore, and Brad (Joan) Glock, and their children, Ellen, Joe, and Meredith Bashore; and Jim, Mae, and Matt Glock. Also, Len’s five children, Louanne (Jim) Davis, Joni (John) Harr, David (Mary) Ziska, Carolynn (Todd) Ponder, and Suzi (Joe) Sobek, and their combined 12 children. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Margaret (Anderson) Headley; her beloved second husband, Leonard Ziska; and her brother, Jim Headley, whom she adored.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., to be followed by a burial service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Washington Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
