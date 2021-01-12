Coakley

Annette (Leclair) Coakley

Annette (Leclair) Coakley, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Jan. 2, 2021, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John F. Coakley.

Annette and Jack lived many years in Worcester, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida in the early 90’s. Annette was an active member of St. Raphael’s Church and the Lemon Bay Garden Club.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Papagni (David), Michael Coakley (Maureen), James Coakley, Ann Marie Cusson (Richard), John Coakley (Mimi), Margaret Cummins (Paul), T.J. Coakley (Monica), 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dolores Ginga of Worcester.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John’s Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


