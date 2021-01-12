Annette (Leclair) Coakley
Annette (Leclair) Coakley, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Jan. 2, 2021, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John F. Coakley.
Annette and Jack lived many years in Worcester, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida in the early 90’s. Annette was an active member of St. Raphael’s Church and the Lemon Bay Garden Club.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Papagni (David), Michael Coakley (Maureen), James Coakley, Ann Marie Cusson (Richard), John Coakley (Mimi), Margaret Cummins (Paul), T.J. Coakley (Monica), 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dolores Ginga of Worcester.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John’s Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.