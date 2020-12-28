Barbara (Norhadian) Quinn
Barbara (Norhadian) Quinn, 79, of Venice, Florida, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, and New York City, New York, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Born Nov. 21, 1941, in Queens, New York, she was a graduate of Syracuse University where she majored in Government Studies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Quinn of St. Louis (1999); and her sister Susan Gardineer of Englewood, Florida (2019). Barbara was active in the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice and volunteered at the Venice Police Department.
Barbara is survived by her stepchildren, Thomas Quinn and Nancy Weiner of Columbia, Missouri, and Timothy Quinn of St. Louis.
Services: There will be a gathering to remember Barbara at a later date. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.