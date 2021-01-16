Barbara Pauline (Niemiec) Knudsen
Barbara Pauline (Niemiec) Knudsen, passed at age 80, in Englewood, Florida, on Jan. 8, 2021. Preceded in death by loving husband, Asger; and parents, Walter P. and Victorine M. Niemiec. Survived by siblings, Renee (Richard), Thomas (Marian), Walter (Alicia), Victorine; and nieces and nephews, Laurel, Mark, Sean, Neal, Dean and Ana.
Barbara was born on Oct. 28, 1940, in St Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from St Joseph’s Academy and College of St Catherine and later earned a master’s degree in bio-chemistry at the University of Minnesota. She relocated to Copenhagen, Denmark, after accepting a grant to work on cell research. It is there that she met Asger Knudsen and they married in 1967. They moved to Canada by Toronto for seven years, and then to Sarasota, Florida, in 1974. Asger passed in 2009 after 42 years of marriage. She looked forward to rejoining him ever since.
Barb enjoyed traveling and used her minor in Spanish traveling to Mexico and even living in Torreon for a time. Amazingly, in her early 20s, she drove her two teenage brothers on adventures to Mexico for a month in both 1964 and 1965. She was fluent in Spanish as well as Danish and native speakers said she spoke like a native. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh and also had a keen interest in jewelry and collecting gemstones. Heritage Oaks in Englewood, Florida, was her home for the past 2½ years. She enjoyed it there very much, being grateful for the caring staff and the many friends that she made while playing bridge, bingo and enjoying an “aperitif.”
Private interment at Manasota Memorial Park.
Due to current circumstances, a family memorial celebration will be held at a future date in St Paul, Minnesota.
