Beatrice “Bea” Besaw of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on June 23, 2021. She was 90 years old.
Bea was born in Keene, New Hampshire on October 11, 1930 to Edmond and Pearl (Patenaude) Lepitre. She lived and worked in Keene until she and her family relocated to Port Charlotte in 1969. Bea retired from commercial insurance sales and was an active and longtime member of Zonta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 1988 and is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Daniel) Deegan and other loving family and friends.
There will be a viewing on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a chapel service starting at 1 p.m., and interment to follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. For more information, to leave an online condolence, or share a memory, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
