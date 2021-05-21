Betty C. Brooks, of Port Charlotte passed away on May 18, 2021.
She was born in Sevier, N.C., on March 30, 1931, and lived in North Carolina until she and her husband moved to Punta Gorda Isles, Fla., in 1982.
Betty was a graduate of the University of N.C. at Greensboro, where she was elected to the Gamma Alpha Honor Society. She later earned a Master’s Degree from N.C. State University. After a 30-year career in Raleigh with North Carolina State Government, Betty retired in 1982 as Director of Systems and Policy Development in the Office of State Personnel. She was a partner with her late husband, Dr. R. Charles Brooks, in their private consulting firm, Business Dynamics, Inc.
During her career she was active in many professional organizations, including American Management Assoc. and the International Personnel Management Assoc. where, among other positions held, she was President of the North Carolina Chapter and speaker at regional conferences. She held various Chapter offices as a member of the American Society for Personnel Administration and as a member of Southeastern Personnel Administration Association. Betty was a part-time faculty member in Public Administration Graduate Studies at N.C. State University and also conducted seminars for other organizations in the Southeast.
After moving to Punta Gorda, she turned her interest to volunteering in civic and non-profit service activities. She became an active member of the PGI Civic Association, serving at times on the Executive Board and in other positions over a 30 plus year span. She was honored for her contributions to non-profit organizations locally, and was honored as “Outstanding Philanthropist” by the university she attended in North Carolina where she had later established annuities for the support of student scholarships. She was honored with the Alumni of Distinction 2017 – WC Legacy Award from UNCG.
She and her husband enjoyed 48 years of married life together. After her husband’s death, Betty moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte in 2006. She soon began to participate in many activities there, including serving as President of the Residents Council. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles, and by her parents, Thaddeus and Daisy Conley.
She is survived by her special cousin Michael (Carla) Freeman, a devoted nephew-in-law Steven (Noriko) Brantley, and their families, all of North Carolina; other cousins and many very special friends in her “extended family” in Florida and North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at the South Port Square on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Town Hall, followed by a reception. A private Committal Service will be held at the graveside in Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 (www.tidewellfoundation.org) or you may wish to make a contribution to a nonprofit organization of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to michaelhfree@yahoo.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.