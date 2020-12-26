Bonnie Green Southwind
Bonnie Green Southwind, of Charlotte Harbor, Florida, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on Nov. 27, 2020. Her son and sister were at her side.
Dr. Southwind was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 6, 1943. Dr. Southwind earned a PhD in Art Education from the University of Cincinnati. She taught in the Cincinnati Public School system until her retirement. She was a true friend to many and a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Port Charlotte as well as St. John’s Unitarian Church in Cincinnati. Bonnie was active in the fight for civil rights, equal pay, and an animal lover for her entire life. She loved kayaking and was a practicing artist and wrote many letters to the editor of The Daily Sun. Bonnie had a big heart and often chose the path less traveled.
She is the daughter of the late Maurice and Jane (Hill) Green.
She is survived by her son, Zac (Brittany Skelton) Southwind of Hailey, Idaho; her sister, Glory Green Southwind of Chicago, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Antigone and Arlo.
No services were held. Memorials may be made to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, Florida (UUFCC Office, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.