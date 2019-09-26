In memory

Caleb Jay Blackwood (aka) Woody

You are missed, son ... but God

Sunrise

Dec. 16, 1997

Sunset

Sept. 27, 2018

Because someone we love is in heaven, there is a little bit of heaven in our city of Arcadia.

Ephesians 5:32: “This is a profound mystery.”

Love Papa Bird, Mama, and all your loved ones. 100, 100, 100

