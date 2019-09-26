Caleb Jay Blackwood (aka) Woody
You are missed, son ... but God
Sunrise
Dec. 16, 1997
Sunset
Sept. 27, 2018
Because someone we love is in heaven, there is a little bit of heaven in our city of Arcadia.
Ephesians 5:32: “This is a profound mystery.”
Love Papa Bird, Mama, and all your loved ones. 100, 100, 100
