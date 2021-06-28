Carl M. Bertka, 98, loving husband and father, passed into glory on June 24, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Betty, his cherished wife of 73 years.
Carl was born in Akron, Ohio on Aug. 13, 1922, to Karl and Susan (Podmyersky) Bertka. He married Betty Cerveny on Oct. 2, 1943, and then served in the 10th Armored Division under General George Patton in WWII where he received a purple heart and the Bronze Star.
He was the owner of several businesses including Newton Provision IGA Market, the A&W and also BK Root Beer stands.
After retiring to Florida, he became a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee and sang in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and brothers Andrew and Victor. He is survived by his devoted son Carl (Joanne) and daughter Bonnie (Alvin) Palmer; grandson Carl Christopher (Lisa) Bertka; granddaughter, Jennifer Class; two great-grandsons, Cameron Daniel Class and Carl Edward Bertka.
Family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church 6465 Mayport Street, Englewood, Florida 34224. The funeral service will be held there at 11 a.m., with the Reverend James T. Kress officiating. Immediately following services, a procession will commence to Gulf Pines Memorial Park where Carl’s remains will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
