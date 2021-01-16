Carmela Theresa D’Alimonte
Carmela Theresa D’Alimonte, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Carmela was born to Alfred and Rose Interlicchio, on July 16, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to North Port, Florida, in 1988 from New Milford, Connecticut. Carmela was an active woman who loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, entertaining, dancing and traveling. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn (Stuart) Arsan of Port Charlotte and Rosemary (James) Smith of Waterbury, Connecticut; sons, James (Kelly) Rivoli of Bellaire Bluffs, Florida, and Alfred (Bonnie) Rivoli of Bethel, Connecticut; a sister, Pam Balsam; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank John D’Alimonte.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
