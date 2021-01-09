Carmen (Llora) Adams
Carmen (Llora) Adams, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and most recently of Warminster, Pennsylvania, passed away Dec. 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Adams for 72 years prior to his death in March 2020.
Formerly of Jarrettown, Pennsylvania, Carmen was born in Manila, Philippines, on June 19, 1929, to the late Manuel Llora and Concepcion Barretto. As a teen she survived the occupation of Manila during WWII. Carmen was predeceased by her brothers, Noli, Tony and Carlos.
Carmen, also known as Mita, was a homemaker who regularly worked part time and volunteered at St. Alphonsus parish where she was a member. She was employed as a bus driver for Upper Dublin School District before moving to Florida in the 1980s. In Florida, Carmen worked as a nurse’s aide for St. Joseph Hospital in Port Charlotte. She was an avid bowler and belonged to several leagues over the years. Carmen enjoyed many friends.
Carmen is survived by children, Linda Adams of Wilmington, Delaware, Sandra (Terry) Leach of Horsham, Pennsylvania, Steve (Cathy) Adams of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and Patty (Mark) Smith of Port Charlotte, Florida. She will also be greatly missed by grandchildren, Daniel (Julia) Morse and Jennifer (Sean) Brennan; great-grandchildren Daniel, Bridget, Robert and Evelyn. She is also survived by a brother, Jaime (Lourdes) Llora and sister-in-law Nita Llora as well as multiple cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends in the United States, Australia and the Philippines.
Due to COVID-19, the service and burial for Carmen and her husband John will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Carmen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
