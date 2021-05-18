Charles (Charlie) Hartsell Lawson passed peacefully on May 18, 2021, from his bed at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Born October 27, 1927, in Johnson City, Tenn., Charlie was a heavily-decorated veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, where he received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star Medal for service to his country. He was a hero to so many.
He and wife Janet moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1994 to retire, but he accepted a job working as night security at South Port Square. He loved that job and the interaction with the residents until he retired from there in 2004. Charles will be deeply missed at Harbor Health/South Port Square where he rapidly became a favorite among staff and volunteers with his happy demeanor.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Carpenter Lawson (died December 25, 2006) and second wife, Inger Marion Lawson (nee Olson) (died October 28, 2020).
He is survived by his only child, James Grant Lawson and son-in-law John R Wright.
He was truly the best father a son could wish for.
In lieu of floral tributes, those that knew him may donate to Tidewell Hospice in his honor.
