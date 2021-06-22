Charles E. DeAtley (Charlie / Chuck)
Died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Venice Regional Hospital with family by his side. He was 84 yrs. old. Charlie was born and raised in Washington DC and Maryland. He married his high school sweetheart in 1955, and had four children.
Charlie was salesman for Pabst Blue Ribbon in Maryland, for 15 yrs., before moving his family to Venice, Florida in 1973. He worked as plumber for Hill & Hill Plumbing for over 30 yrs., before retiring. Charlie was an avid fisherman but his greatest passion was hot rods and restoring classic cars which he did for most of his life.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Gail of 66 years and his four children, Andy of Englewood, Vicky (Gary) Tracy of Sarasota, Ron (Anita) of North Port, and Wayne of Va. Beach. He also had six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
Charlie lived and experienced life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private memorial was held on June 20, 2021, “Father’s Day” to honor and celebrate his life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.