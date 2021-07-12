Charles Leslie Meyers, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home in Port Charlotte.
Charles was born to Charles and Constance Meyers on March 24, 1933, in Colon, Panama, and moved to Port Charlotte, with his lovely wife, Castalia of 60 years in 1993. Charles was a retired U.S. Army veteran of 20 years, also retiring from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Charles served as Major of Pemberton, New Jersey for 8 years. He was a Rotarian and Mason for many years and he enjoyed volunteering for both the Grace Episcopal Church in New Jersey and St. James Episcopal Church in Port Charlotte. Four of his five children served the military of which he was proud and his eldest daughter is a retired teacher. Charles loved fishing, golfing and loved being an active bowler for many years. Charles loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving children, daughters, Carla Meyers and Carmen Estela Meyers; sons, Eddie and Alvaro Meyers; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Castalia Meyers and son, Charles Meyers, Jr.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church in Port Charlotte. Inurnment will follow at a later date by the family at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family requests an offering to be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
