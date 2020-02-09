NORTH PORT
Lorraine (Boire) Preville
Sadly, we announce the passing of our mother Lorraine, on Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 90. To the end she stayed true to her spirit by being her crazy, loving self and will be greatly missed by so many; her children, Joanne, Ross and Kathy (Mike); sisters, Mary (Billy), Yvette and Evelyn; grandchildren, Trenton, Amanda (Tyler), Catherine and Ross; her great-grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews and all of her friends.
Her celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. (Saturday) Feb. 15, 2020, at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Fla.
Mom’s favorite color was blue. Please feel free to wear that color when you join us in her celebration.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Clarence Bernard Diersing Jr.
Clarence Bernard Diersing Jr., 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Feb. 6, 2020, at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Clarence was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Shively, Ky., to the late Clarence and Vella Diersing. Clarence was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He married his true love, Virginia ”Jenny” Lee Diersing, in 1952. In 1993, after a career as a code compliance administrator for the city of Newport News, Va., he retired to Port Charlotte. Clarence was a lifelong nature photographer and served as a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, Bryant (Nancy) Diersing of Key Largo, Fla. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia, and sister, V. Francis Shelton of Louisville, Ky.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. (Tuesday) Feb. 11, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Funeral services are 11 a.m. (Wednesday) Feb. 12, 2020, at Roberson Funeral, Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment follows at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidwell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238, or visit www.tidewellhospice.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Jack Jurisko
Jack Jurisko, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Jan. 19, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Jack was born April 15, 1941, in Plainfield, N.J., to the late John and Theresa Jurisko. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family 14 years ago from Whitehouse, N.J. He was a retired patternmaker for a parts fabrication company and a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving family; a daughter, Jennifer (William) Flynn of Port Charlotte; a son, Joseph Jurisko of Port Charlotte; three grandchildren and two great -grandchildren; three brothers, Roger Jurisko of Va., Nicholas Jurisko of N.C., and William Jurisko of Punta Gorda, Fla., and many extended family members. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Jurisko; a son, John Jurisko; and his beloved wife of 52 years, Emelia.
A memorial mass celebrating Jack’s life will be held 11 a.m. (Saturday) Feb., 22, 2020, at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
PUNTA GORDA
Geraldine “Gerry” Maley Shedd
Geraldine “Gerry” Maley Shedd, born Sept. 23, 1926, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Dec. 17, 2019. She was 93. Gerry was born in Lancaster, Pa., to Edward and Helen Maley. She attended McCaskey High School and Penn State University and was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was married to her husband of 60 years, Robert, on March 15, 1947.
Gerry and Robert moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1953, where Gerry remained after Robert’s passing and until she moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte in 2016.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Shedd, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2007, and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Stover and Nancy Windisch.
Gerry is survived by her three children, Randy Shedd of Gainesville, Fla., Maley Brancaccio (Lou) of Punta Gorda and Vancouver, Wash., and Wendy Shedd (Linda) of Burlington, Vt.; and her granddaughter, Danni (Steven) Solowsky of Sarasota, Fla. Also by eight nieces and nephews.
For a full length obituary and to leave thoughts and memories, please visit the Kays-Ponger-Uselton website at dignitymemorial.com.
Joyce E. Smith
Joyce E. Smith, 82, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, after a long illness at the home of her daughter in Estero, Fla. She was born on Feb. 2, 1937, at the home of her maternal grandmother in Lake City, Fla.
Joyce was the daughter of Woodrow and Teany Goff and a fourth-generation member of the William Goff family that settled Englewood. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1955, where she was a cheerleader involved in many activities and was elected homecoming queen her senior year. Joyce retired from Charlotte High School as registrar after 22 years of dedicated service. She was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer and an excellent cook who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Gary) Esckilsen; sons, Tony (Jennifer) Smith and Kevin (Audri) Smith; sisters, Sylvia (William) Brown and Mary Katherine Barrett; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Ann) Smith; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leon and Wayne; and granddaughter, Melissa.
Joyce was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. (Saturday) Feb. 15, 2020. Visitation will begin at noon. Arrangements are by Shikany’s Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, Fla. Interment will be at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, N. Fort Myers, Fla. 33908.
