PORT CHARLOTTE
Benjamin S. Campione
Benjamin S. Campione, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully Jan. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Campione was born Dec. 7, 1921, to the late Charles and Anna Campione in New York, N.Y. Benjamin was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Benjamin moved to Port Charlotte with his wife Yolanda and family in 1972 from Brooklyn.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yolanda Campione; three daughters, Linda Campione of North Port, Fla., Rene (Randy) Jackson of Port Charlotte, and Donna (Rusty) Bryant of Fort Lawn, S.C.; a son, Benedict (Kathy) Campione of Grant, Fla.; three brothers and three sisters, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, at 11 a.m. (Wednesday) Jan. 22, 2020, with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard. Interment follows in the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Memorial Garden.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Fred Paul Nisi MD
Fred Paul Nisi MD, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 4, 2020.
Dr. Nisi is survived by his loving family, which includes six daughters, Cynthia (Alan) Yount of Auburn, Ala., Anita Pruschen of Port Charlotte, Paula (Danny) Cordes of Trussville, Ala., Melinda (Stephen) Coonrod of Tallahassee, Fla., Donna Nisi of Port Charlotte, Lisa Mrha of Plantation, Fla.; a son, Mark Nisi of Port Charlotte; and 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Yount, Christopher Cordes, Alexis Yount, Amanda Moses, Elizabeth Smith, Jordan Mrha, Christina Coonrod, Kelly Coonrod, Carly Mrha and Amanda Coonrod; and two great-grandsons, Zackary Dohmen and Bryce Atkins.
A funeral mass celebrating Dr. Nisi’s life will be held 11 a.m. (Friday) Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, followed by committal with military honors in St. Charles’ Memorial Garden.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
David Maurice Rokes
David Maurice Rokes, 84, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., died Jan. 16, 2020. He had previously lived in Port Charlotte, Fla., and Montpelier, Vt.
Born in Natick, Mass., on Oct. 9, 1935, Mr. Rokes was the son of the late Maurice Allen and Katherine Eleanor (McClintock) Rokes. David was employed as a truck driver for Eastern Refractories, Inc. in Montpelier for over 50 years.
He proudly served with the US Air Force and was a member of American Legion Post #110 in Port Charlotte. He enjoyed classic cars, as well as fishing, snowmobiling, hunting and worldwide traveling. He also liked being an amateur radio operator.
David is survived by his son, Gerald N. Rokes and his wife Veronika of East Montpelier; his grandson, Navy Petty Officer First Class Kevin David Rokes of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; his siblings, Charles Brian Rokes, Gretchen J. Scanlon, Carla M. Costanzo and Linda S. Burnell; his nephew and niece, Mike Costanzo and Lizabeth Costanzo; and great-nephews, Charles and Christopher.
He will be buried at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit David’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Roy Edgar Roy Jr.
Roy Edgar Roy Jr., 53, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Jan. 12, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Carl Silva
Carl Silva, 82, of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Mr. Silva was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Chicago, the oldest of three children. He learned about hard work during his years on the family farm. He graduated from Dundee High School in Dundee, Ill., and the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign with a degree in Agricultural Engineering.
Carl met his beloved wife Judy on a blind date in 1957, and they were married Sept. 6, 1958. They had two children, Wendy and Bill. In 1965, Carl started a business with his father. Judy joined Carl, and later their children and their spouses would work in the family business that continues today.
Carl’s passions included sailing, flying, traveling and time spent with family and friends. His happiest times were on the water, or in his plane with Judy at his side. They shared many adventures that included rafting the Colorado River, riding out the Storm of the Century in the Dry Tortugas, and sailing a 44-foot sailboat across the Atlantic Ocean.
Carl and Judy loved Florida, and they retired there full time in 1997. They joined Pilgrim United Church of Christ, where Carl volunteered on many different committees. Carl also served as commodore for the Punta Gorda Boat Club. Carl will be remembered as a devoted husband, a caring father, an accomplished businessman and a good friend.
Carl is survived by his loving family; a daughter, Wendy (Lee) Mikos of Algonquin, Ill.; a son, Bill (Nancy) Silva of Algonquin, Ill.; a brother, Wayne (Jeanette) Silva of Schaumburg, Ill.; five grandchildren, Heather, Nikki, Danielle, Brian and Shelly; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Olive and Addison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy O’Grady Silva, who died in 2017.
Memorial services celebrating Carl’s life will be held 1 p.m. (Sunday) Jan. 26, 2020, at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238, or www.tidewellhospice.org. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Donald A. Strasser
Donald A. Strasser, 69, of Kettering, Ohio, and Port Charlotte, Fla., gained his wings on Jan. 15, 2020.
Mr. Strasser was born in Kettering on April 5, 1950, to the late Robert and Dorothy Strasser. Don married the love of his life—“Opali”—of 30 years and lived in Florida for the remainder of his life. His career of 37 years with Prudential led him to the Sunshine State 20 years ago.
He was a Civil War history buff, sea turtle/ocean enthusiast, sports fan and an avid rollerblader.
“Hugga Hugga and a peck around your neck-Sonny Boy” Donald is survived by his loving spouse, Opal Strasser, and Starfish (his service dog); his children, Bryan and Amy Strasser, (Millie), Alicia and Gregory Bradshaw; grandson, Dylan Bradshaw; and a sister, Carol Kromer (Gary Brashears).
Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sea Turtle Conservancy of Gainesville, Fla. (conserveturtles.org)
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
PUNTA GORDA
Ruth J. “Babe” Brophy (Newstrom, Vrooman)
Ruth, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Brophy; six children, Cynthia (Wayne) Heus, Vicki Hayes, Holly (Connie) Vrooman, Charlie (Sue) Vrooman, Robyn Price and Peter Brophy, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Aljean Aubrecht.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. (Friday) April 17, 2020, at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Fla.
George D. Karaffa
It is with great sadness that the family of George D. Karaffa, age 60, announces his passing on Dec. 26, 2019, after a five-month challenge of heart failure. George will very much be missed by his wife of 31 years, Patricia (McGarry), and his dog, Lucy.
George was a Willoughby South High (Ohio) graduate and a Willoughby firefighter in years past. He became a police officer in 1982. Officer Karaffa worked for police departments in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, and Punta Gorda, Fla., where he retired in 2012.
George was an avid and accomplished golfer, recently shooting his best round of 73. He met friends on many courses over the years and enjoyed immensely their time together. Many of George’s fellow officers, friends and family remember him for his kind heart, quality of his life and work and his warm smile.
George is survived by his sisters, Penny (Gary) Smith and Donna (Curt) Deatrich; Pat’s siblings, Sharon (Tom) Clydesdale, William (Paul) Molan and Kelly (Ron) Nikolet; and his mother-in-law, Shirley McGarry.
Mr. Karaffa enjoyed his nieces and nephews, Kara, Casey, Emily, Aaron, Kyle, Justin and Lauren; many more friends and relatives. George is predeceased by his parents, George and Elizabeth Karaffa; a brother, Timothy Karaffa; his baby sister, Judith Ann Karaffa; Pat’s sibling, Chris (Paul) Murray; and father-in-law, William McGarry Sr.
George knows God and was blessed. He loved everyone. There will be a celebration of George’s life in Ohio at a later date.
Marjorie “Margie” Arlene Kirwen
Marjorie “Margie” Arlene Kirwen, 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Dec. 25, 2019. Marge was born in Kalkaska, Mich., on Aug. 4, 1929. She was married to Maurice (Maury) Joseph Kirwen for 62 years.
Marge worked as the secretary to the principal at East Jackson High School for 22 years and retired at age 62. Following retirement, Marge and Maury moved to Punta Gorda to be near their oldest daughter, Pamela. Marge was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a lifelong member and volunteer of the Elks Club, Moose and the American Legion. Marge was a wonderful storyteller and beloved friend who would always light up a room.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Pam (Mike) and Cathy (Jim); and brothers-in-law, the Rev. Michael Kirwen, M.M., and Bill (Erlene) Kirwen; and sister-in-law, Patricia Van Buren; also including numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice J. Kirwen, parents, Goldie and George Tolman, and a sister, Alice Tolman Sachar.
The family intends to hold a private celebration of life in the near future when friends and family can all gather to remember Margie in Punta Gorda. Cremation was completed in Port Charlotte, Fla. Feel free to send condolences to Pam Kirwen, 21883 Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte, Fla. 33952
NORTH PORT
Richard Ware “Gus” Sivret Jr.
Richard Ware “Gus” Sivret Jr., of North Port, Fla., passed away on Jan. 14, 2020. Arrangements are by the National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla.
