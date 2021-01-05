Clement B. Moorman
Clement B. Moorman, 93, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Dec. 26, 2020 after a three-week battle with pneumonia from COVID-19.
Clem was the oldest of five children born to Mary and Clement Moorman in South Bend, Indiana. He served in the Army between 1945 and 1947 and taught for more than 35 years in Indianapolis.
Clem is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Nancy Moorman; daughter Carol Simmons (Steve); sons James, Steve (Diana), William (Vicki), and Randall (Scott) Moorman; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister Mary Ann Kuzmic; two brothers John and Tom Moorman. He was preceded in death by both parents, and one sister, Elizabeth Miller.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Clem was well loved by all his family and friends.
For full obituary please visit www.FortMyersMemorial.com.
