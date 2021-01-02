Corklin D’Avelino Martzaliana Whiteaker

Corklin D’Avelino Martzaliana Whiteaker to friends passed from this world after suffering a heart attack while at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Father’s Day morning.

Born in Camaguey Cuba to Elizabeth (Rodriquez) and Jorge Martzaliana, later was adopted by Buck (James) Whiteaker, who married Corky’s mother, Betty and they had one son, James Clinton Whiteaker, Corky’s brother.

He has left two children, Parrish and Barbara, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandkids.

His exact age is unknown; date of death was June 26, 2020.

Corky was a commercial fisherman all his life, and worked for the Gault family of Placida and Englewood Fisheries. He was a sophisticated sociologist and had stories to tell from Lemon Bay to the Caribbean of people and cultures far beyond. As a savant, he had many local histories to the detail, to relay, to whomever lucky enough.

Services and this article have been delayed due to COVID-19 in 2020.


Load entries