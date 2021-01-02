Corklin D’Avelino Martzaliana Whiteaker
Corklin D’Avelino Martzaliana Whiteaker to friends passed from this world after suffering a heart attack while at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Father’s Day morning.
Born in Camaguey Cuba to Elizabeth (Rodriquez) and Jorge Martzaliana, later was adopted by Buck (James) Whiteaker, who married Corky’s mother, Betty and they had one son, James Clinton Whiteaker, Corky’s brother.
He has left two children, Parrish and Barbara, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandkids.
His exact age is unknown; date of death was June 26, 2020.
Corky was a commercial fisherman all his life, and worked for the Gault family of Placida and Englewood Fisheries. He was a sophisticated sociologist and had stories to tell from Lemon Bay to the Caribbean of people and cultures far beyond. As a savant, he had many local histories to the detail, to relay, to whomever lucky enough.
Services and this article have been delayed due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.