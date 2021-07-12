Daniel W. Beckworth, formerly from Medford, N.Y., passed away on July 4, 2021, in Port Charlotte Florida. Dan was a 23-year member of the FDNY, a Vietnam veteran, a volunteer at the Florida Cancer Center and at the local chapter of Meal on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Beckworth, and three sons -- Daniel Beckworth, John Schuett and Andrew Schuett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the home of Bruce and Patti Kuechmann. Please email Pattie Kuechmann for details at Pattieak@icloud.com
