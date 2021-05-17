Deborah Marie Deryk
PHOTO
On a beautiful sunny May morning, surrounded by family in the arms of her husband, our beautiful Deborah lost her 18 year battle with cancer.
She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on December 3, 1955. She earned a bachelor degree from State University of New York and a masters from Northwestern State in Louisiana. She was the program director at Baker Center in Punta Gorda.
She will be remembered as an inspiring, brave, courageous and gentle woman, wife and mother.
Debi leaves behind her husband Nick, sons Logan and Nolan (Claudia) and her faithful furry companion Lulu, who was always by her side through thick and thin. Debi also leaves two sisters Cindi (Big Mike) and Linda (David) and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Thanks to Tidewell Hospice, especially Michele and Terese.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to a charity of their choice.
