Deborah Maxine White
Deborah Maxine White, born in St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, on Aug. 23, 1940, to the late Eric Soper Jones and Nina Smith Jones and resident of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Dec. 17, 2020.
Maxine adored her family and very dear friends and lived life fully for 80 beautiful years. She was an elementary school teacher, beach and animal lover, and faithfully served her communities and churches. She was grateful for her life and friendships made while in Canada, Dominican Republic, St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Philippines, North Carolina and Florida.
She is survived by and lives on through her loving husband, Frederick White; her children, Danny and Chrissy White of Port Charlotte; Debbie and Luis Davila of Advance, North Carolina; Donna and Steve Meyer of Pembroke Pines, Florida; her grandchildren, Kerry, Steve, Brandi, Stuart, Kristopher, Deborah, Jason, Luis, Janelle, Christelle, Caleb, Rebecca; her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Zoe, Owen, Lucia, Sophie, Tristan, Evangeline and Jasper.
She is also survived by her siblings, Doreen and Rev. Fred Parrott of Newfoundland, and Sharon and Dennis Dunne of P.E.I. and children. Her faith was her strength and she was ready to be with Jesus.
In lieu of flowers and services please donate in her memory to Habitat for Humanity: www.habitat.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts.
