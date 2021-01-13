Dennis Roy Tagge
Dennis Roy Tagge, beloved husband of Samantha A. Tagge, was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on July 19, 1965. After graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1983, he attended South East Community College in Milford, Nebraska. He graduated at the top of class, with honors, in the very first General Motors Automotive Service Excellence Program. After beginning his career in Grand Island he soon relocated to Colorado and then on to Florida where he quickly climbed the ranks within the automotive industry.
On Nov. 23, 2001, Dennis married the love of his life, Samantha. This unification added three beautiful daughters Meagan, Brittany, and Kaitlin to his family of two (with his son Brandon Tagge). Dennis was always driven by success in his 26 years at Palm Automotive in Punta Gorda, Florida, but nothing made him more proud than his family.
Everyone loved Dennis and every stranger was a soon-to-be friend. Dennis enjoyed sharing his adventures and experiences with everyone around him. He had so much knowledge about various topics and told it with enthusiasm, captivating his audience. This outgoing, kind and selfless man, the world will forever remember.
In his short 55 years, Dennis loved life to the fullest. You could find him driving a golf ball down the fairway towards the green, tossing a line in the water, spear-fishing for hogfish (Certified Dive Master), or enjoying a Saturday football game, “Gooo Biggg Reddd ... “
In 2013, Dennis was diagnosed with a Brain tumor. For 7 ½ years, he put up a courageous fight, showing himself and everyone how strong he truly was. In his friends and family, he found his strength but most importantly in his faith in God. Sadly, on Jan. 6, 2021, he lost his battle when he contracted the COVID-19 virus while in the hospital.
Dennis was proceeded in death by his father Roy Tagge. He is survived by wife Samantha Tagge. Step-father Lee Hanson, and mother Patricia Hanson. Brother Donnie Tagge.
He will be greatly missed by his children Brandon Tagge (grandson’s Xander & Jasper), Meagan Rodgers, Brittany Fazzone (granddaughter Makenna), Kaitlin Fazzone-Hunt (grandson Ethan) and son-in-law Joshua Hunt. He is also survived by his “furbabies” Wyatt and Sookie as well as multiple cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends in Nebraska and Florida.
Due to COVID- 19, no formal service will be held. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Dennis, please visit www.kayspongerpg.com and sign the online guestbook.
