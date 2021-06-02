Derrill Moore, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 77 with his three loving children by his side. He was a cherished brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.
Having been born in Arcadia, Florida, he was a life-long resident of Punta Gorda. He graduated from Charlotte High School and Barber School and later joined the Army National Guard.
He enjoyed a 30-year career at United Telephone of Florida and later Sprint. Being from a boating family, he spent much of his life on the water. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda.
Derrill is predeceased by his parents, Derrill E. Moore, Sr. and Nancy Prescott Moore. He is survived by sister, Ann Croft, sons Wesley B. Moore, Jason L. Moore (Susan), and daughter Wendy R. Moore. Also, grandchildren Blake Moore (Amanda), Adam Moore (Jessica), Jordan Moore Alvarez (Alex), Jensen Moore, Jessica Moore, and Murphy Allredge; also, nephews Dennis Croft, David Croft, and Michael Croft; and niece Sandy Croft Wood.
Funeral services officiated by Reverend Bill Frank will be held at the First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, 459 Gil St., on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. with viewing at the church from noon to 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral at Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home in Punta Gorda.
