Betty J. (Wiginton) Brown
Betty J. (Wiginton) Brown went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Paul, in heaven on Dec. 22, 2018. Betty and Paul had been married for 35 years.
Betty was born on Nov. 17, 1929, in Hackleburg, Ala., to the late Arlie L. and Hattie Wiginton.
Ms. Brown graduated high school and then attended the University of Montevallo/Alabama to be a dietician, serving her internship at Alameda County Hospital in Oakland, Calif. She worked as a hospital dietician in Knoxville, Tenn., Denver and Venice, Fla. She retired from the DeSoto County Health Department in Arcadia, Fla., where she had established the supplemental Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
Betty was a talented and accomplished painist, artist and bridge player. She also sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcadia, as well as serving on various committees.
Betty is survived by one brother, Eugene (Bonnie) Wiginton; a step-daughter, Debbie Singer, nieces and nephews that include: Jim Wiginton, Jeannie Del Rosso, Tammy Lenney, Fred Wiginton, Buddy Harrison, Deborah Oswalt and Faith Vasi, as well as many friends and special friends that include Mary Costner and Dr. Mike Krzyzkowski.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, one brother and one sister, and a favorite niece, Bonnie Harrison.
No services are planned. Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia 34266.
