Ruth Naomi DoddRuth Naomi Dodd died April 17, 2019. Born Oct. 17, 1921, Ruth’s family moved from Ohio to Arcadia, Florida, in 1959. She attended many churches, loved them all if they taught the Word of God—a great lady of faith. She had her own beauty shop, loved to paint and was an avid tennis player into her late 80s.
Ms. Dodd went to live with her son Wyatt (Butch) Dodd and his wife Nita in Bells, Texas, in March 2010.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Butch (Nita) Dodd of Bells, Texas, and Richard (Pam) Dodd of Independence, Missouri; two grandchildren, Deirdre Hyatt and Darin Brunet; great-granddaughter, Jaeydn Hyatt; some great and great-great grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt Harvey Dodd; a son, Danny Ray Dodd; a sister, Marion Buchanan; and brothers, Joe Lane and Earl Lane. Please visit her website to see her biography. www.ruthdodd.com.
A memorial service will be held May 7, 2019, at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com.
