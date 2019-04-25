Thomas Levi DyalThomas Levi Dyal died April 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Nocatee, Florida, to Arthur and Sally (Harmon) Dyal. He had proudly served our country with the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee, Florida, for 30 years, he enjoyed fishing, and was especially adept at throwing a cast net.
Mr. Dyal was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Dyal.
He is survived by his sons, Dave (Brenda) Dyal of Live Oak, and Lewis Dyal of Okeechobee; daughters, Linda Coker of Bradenton, and Susan (Wade) McGowan of Fleming Island, Florida; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Wissie (Mimi) Dyal of Arcadia; and an aunt, Edna Waters, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation was April 24 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment followed at Basinger Cemetery, Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.okeechobeefuneralhome.com. All arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Ave., Okeechobee.
